Hyderabad COVID-19: Director of Public Health told to appear in HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare to appear before it on Tuesday and inform about the medical facilities being provided in the city and about opening of Central government hospitals and teaching hospitals attached to private medical colleges for Covid-19 treatment.

The bench passed this order in the PIL filed by city resident R Srivatsan seeking direction to open up private teaching hospitals, Central government hospitals such as railway hospital, ESIC hospitals and military hospitals as Covid hospitals.

After hearing the case, the bench questioned the government counsel as to why hospitals such as Sarojini and ESIC were being used only for testing purpose and not for treatment of Covid patients? The bench posted the matter to July 14 for further hearing.