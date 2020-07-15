STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Alarm bells ring over disease spread as Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital flooded after heavy rain

In a series of videos from within the hospital, the sanitation staff and ward boys who are already overburdened were seen using sandbags and bedding to block the flow of water into the patient wards

Published: 15th July 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital

Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday leading to heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital premises for the second time in a week. The hospital walkways and premises of the heritage building were flooded with gushing rain and drainage water.

In a series of videos from within the hospital, the sanitation staff and ward boys who are already overburdened were seen using sandbags and bedding to block the flow of water into the patient wards.

Earlier, the staff on Monday had tried to block the flow using metal beds. With medical waste strewn in the vicinity, the flooding has raised concerns of disease spread which was also highlighted by the Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on his visit to the hospital campus on Tuesday.

The heritage building has six wards including an ICU which was inundated on Monday as well.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials noted that the drainage network within the hospital premises had been looked into by the roads and buildings department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Hyderabad rain
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp