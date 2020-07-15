Alarm bells ring over disease spread as Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital flooded after heavy rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday leading to heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital premises for the second time in a week. The hospital walkways and premises of the heritage building were flooded with gushing rain and drainage water.

In a series of videos from within the hospital, the sanitation staff and ward boys who are already overburdened were seen using sandbags and bedding to block the flow of water into the patient wards.

It was a nightmare for patients and doctors at #OsmaniaGeneralHospital as its walkways and premises were flooded with gushing rain and drainage water after heavy rains lashed #Hyderabad once again.



Express Photos | @Vinaymadapu @XpressHyderabad



READ: https://t.co/xyuPFBFzNc pic.twitter.com/KwCbQectcS — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 15, 2020

Earlier, the staff on Monday had tried to block the flow using metal beds. With medical waste strewn in the vicinity, the flooding has raised concerns of disease spread which was also highlighted by the Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on his visit to the hospital campus on Tuesday.

The heritage building has six wards including an ICU which was inundated on Monday as well.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials noted that the drainage network within the hospital premises had been looked into by the roads and buildings department.