STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bouncing back after suffering job loss

Due to the economic slowdown during the pandemic many Hyderabadis have lost their livelihood.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since WHO, with much-unrequired delay, declared in March that Covid-19 is a pandemic, many organisations went on a firing spree catching the trend of handing over pink-slips like viral fever. And even after four months, the infectious trend continues across industries and regions irrespective of the payscale leaving thousands high and dry with no hope in sight as the economy plummets inch by inch, day by day. Several in Hyderabad bore the brunt as the job scenario gets bleaker with each passing month. But at the same time, many are focusing on alternative career options and using this time to invest in learning better skills to be prepared for the future.

Resilience is what is keeping many going, who have lost their jobs because of the Covid-19, which has resulted in a global economic slowdown. Says an angry Varnit Shukla, 27, an IT professional who came to Hyderabad from Bhopal four years ago to work for an MNC: “Pandemic is an excuse for firing. All these big organisations are making money anyway. If not, then why do they not cease the operations for good? They won’t because we are the corporate coolies they hire paying peanuts.” He has begun teaching online coding to youngsters. At the same time, he’s applied for online courses in management as he wants to have an alternate career option. He shares, “The pandemic has taught a big lesson i.e., always have a back-up career plan or else one can feel marooned on an island in the middle of a storm.” But others are not as fortunate as him.

Kalavathi M, 32, a school teacher lost her job the last month after the institution she was teaching in had to close. “The owner was paying rent for an empty school. And since it was a pre-school you can’t expect toddlers to go for digital classes. Now I am giving online tuition to other students. It’s not much that I am earning, but at least I have something in the name of a career,” she shares.

Saiful Islam, 24, a server engineer from the city was transferred to Chandigarh for a project in 2018 and then to Jaipur the last year. Initially, he, along with his teammates, was given Work From Home (WFH) option without any pay cuts. He was happy that he still had a job, but then came the big blow. Last month the upper management asked him and a few others in his department to take a 50 per cent cut or quit. “I quit. If I stayed, I’d be working for the number of hours that I worked for in the previous salary bracket.

Are they going to reduce the workload? No, they won’t. Why should I slave for such a meagre amount then?” he says. He’s back to his parents’ home at Himayath Nagar. Being a foodie, he’s learning cooking from his mother and is soon going to launch a startup. “I am not looking at profits now. I have to settle and understand the market first. So, technically it’s going to be work-cum-research,” he shares. At the same time, there are workers who are not very qualified but still have managed to stay afloat. Mallesh, 29, was a junior teacher in one of the slum schools run by a charity trust. But now with no funds to sustain the expenses, it is temporarily closed and he was asked to leave. “I am now working as a watchman in a house of Banjara Hills, and with the teaching job gone, I am selling fruits in the colony to make some money to support my wife and our new-born child,” he shares.

Essential vs non-essential debate

After a survey conducted by The Sunday Times, Singapore to reckon certain jobs that people considered as essential or non-essential, the artists were gauged as non-essential workers. This prompted a 34-year-old performance artiste, homemaker, and poet Madhu Raghavendra to pen a poem titled ‘Artist’ which went viral on social media and was shared by actor Richa Chadha and lyricist Varun Grover. And now composer Stanley Grill is composing it to music.

In a survey conducted by Adda247, a test preparation platform for government examinations 82.33% working professionals sought government employment to secure their future.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress.com
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp