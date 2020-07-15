Corporator’s husband beats up bank staffer, abuses family, video goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have registered a case against Boduppal Corporator Anjali Devi’s husband Sridhar Goud and his relatives for assaulting a bank employee Purender Reddy, over a land dispute at Boduppal of the Rachakonda commissionerate. The accused also threatened Purender’s 11-year-old son who was filming the attack and abused his wife. Medipally Inspector B Anji Reddy said they had arrested three persons on Tuesday, while Sridhar Goud is absconding.

Meanwhile, following corporator Anjali Devi’s complaint, a case has been registered against Purender Reddy. She alleges that it was he who attacked her husband Sridhar Goud and others on Friday. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

Banker’s wife seeks SHRC help

Purender Reddy’s wife has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) alleging police inaction. She told the commission that the police were being partial to Sridhar Goud. The SHRC has directed the Rachakonda Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by August 10, 2020. Purender Reddy and Sridhar Goud had earlier locked horns over an open land parcel located at Dwaraka Nagar in Boduppal.

A few months ago, both met in the presence of mediators and decided to resurvey the land. When the process got delayed, Sridhar Goud and his relatives, who claim to be the original owners of the land, brought in private surveyors. For this purpose, they went to Purender’s home on Friday and asked for documents in his possession. When he refused to hand them over, Sridhar Goud and his men jumped over the wall and started beating up Purender. Purender’s wife says he is severely injured and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a Banjara Hills hospital.