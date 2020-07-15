Deaths on Hyderabad city roads dip by 23 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deaths due to road accidents in Hyderabad decreased by 23 per cent from January to June in 2020, according to an analysis by the Hyderabad Traffic Police. Only 139 deaths were reported — 51 less than the 190 cases reported in 2019. Death of pedestrians also decreased by 38 per cent, from 53 in 2019 to 33 in 2020.

According to the police, speeding and drunk driving are the major causes for accidents. Till July 12, 2020, seven persons died in accidents under the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits. Apart from 33 pedestrian deaths, 106 deaths involved drivers. This include 90 due to speeding, eight due to drunk driving, two each due to driving on the wrong side and negligent driving, and four due to movement of dogs on roads.