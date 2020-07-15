‘Legendshala’ celebrates motorocycle brand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although this day would see thousands of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles gathered across the country, and the globe, to celebrate the iconic brand and the camaraderie, the current global pandemic situation gave a virtual twist to the 18 th edition of International Jawa Day (IJD) this year.

IJD, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of July every year, witnessed the global Jawa Kommuniti come together for an online meet up this year for a virtual celebration. This one-of-its-kind gathering witnessed a blast of expressions across the internet with about 300,000 people engaged and talking about the Jawa day and thousands finally logging in to watch the two-hour live cast.

Members from the major Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycle Clubs in India took the mantle of organising the virtual event, bringing together Kommuniti members not just from clubs across the country but also from Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, USAand Cuba to come together for a virtual celebration.

The festivities began with a session aptly named ‘Legendshala’ an evening prior to set the mood with stories of the yore from people who kept the legacy of Jawa alive over decades. Moderated by renowned auto journalist and author of ‘The Forever Bike’ Adil Jal Darukhanawala, the session saw veteran racers like Somender Singh, CK Chinappa, Shyam Kothari narrate their experiences of racing on Jawa motorcycles over their careers while Prashanth PK, a collector of all things Jawa talked about his prized possessions. The livestream consisted of veteran Kommuniti riders come together on a common platform to reminisce their experiences.