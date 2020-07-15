STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents protest at St Andrews gates over school fee

The parents claimed that they already paid the fee in full for the first quarter in April.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:01 AM

Parents outside St Andrews School at Bowenpally in Secunderabad on Tuesday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parents on Tuesday morning gathered at the gates of St Andrews School in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, asking for a concession in fee. They alleged that the school management, like many other private schools, is authorising access to online class only if the quarterly fee instalment is paid completely. The parents claimed that they already paid the fee in full for the first quarter in April.

Since St Andrews School does not fall under the State Board category, it is exempted from the ordinances of the GO 46, the school management said when parents quarrelled about the fee. It did not respond to several phone calls made by Express. Meanwhile, the Department of School Education (DSE) served notices to over 30 private schools in Telangana in the last two weeks for the violation of the GO 46, Commissioner of School Education, Chitra Ramachandran, said. According to the officials, the majority of the ‘show cause’ notices were sent to major private, corporate and internat i o n a l s c h o o l s , including CBSE and ICSE-affiliated ones.

