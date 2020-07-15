STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samantha makes bioenzymes sound cool

Another Hyderabadi influencer and sustainable expert Kamana Gautam also says that she gets her two children involved in making these.

HYDERABAD: What’s the best way to make something sound cool and hip? Get a popular actor to talk about it. Looks like the otherwise-staid bioenzymes have got a shot in the arm, thanks to Tollywood actor and influencer Samantha Akkineni doing a tutorial about these natural organic cleaners made from fermenting citric peels. She did it for GreenFeetCleanFeet, a sustainable solutions handle.

City sustainable living expert and author Seetha Anand Foundation says that she gets children to actually get their hands dirty with fun, yet useful activities such as bioenzymes. “They are zero cost as we use the leftovers. Instead of trashing it, we use them, nurture them and create a safe and chemical-free cleaning solution that is effective, good for our hands and the environment.”

Another Hyderabadi influencer and sustainable expert Kamana Gautam also says that she gets her two children involved in making these. Her posts are often about how to make them and how to use them.
“Considering most women have now started cleaning the floors themselves and with renewed focus on health due to the pandemic, most are switching over to natural products like these. I also have friends who make homemade hand sanitisers using Aloe Vera. They are not just effective, but completely free if you have an Aloe plant at home,” says Sreedevi Nekkanti, who works as an executive secretary to a corporate CEO, who has been into natural solutions for her garden for over two years now and has started making floor cleaners and sanitisers using plants from her garden.

