STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Teenager sets grandma ablaze over property in Hyderabad

A teenager set ablaze his 70-year-old paternal grandmother, Gandla Maisamma, at Shankarpally on Tuesday.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representation purpose only)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager set ablaze his 70-year-old paternal grandmother, Gandla Maisamma, at Shankarpally on Tuesday. He was angry that she had distributed the family-owned land in Sangareddy district, to her three daughters, leaving no share to his family.

Shankarpally Inspector E Gopinath said a murder case has been registered against the teenager, his mother and older brother, for provoking him to kill his grandmother. Maisamma lived at Elvarthy village in Shankarpally mandal.

On Tuesday afternoon, her grandson came to her carrying a can filled with kerosene. He picked up a quarrel with her over the land. Later, he emptied the can on Maisamma, set her on fire and fled the spot. Maisamma tried to run out shouting for help, but in the process, the house also caught fire and was completely burnt.

She collapsed at the entrance and died on the spot. Inquiries revealed that after Maisamma’s son died, his family had been living separately. Maisamma distributed the land between her three daughters. This led to the family dispute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad murder Hyderabad crime Hyderabad police
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp