Teenager sets grandma ablaze over property in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A teenager set ablaze his 70-year-old paternal grandmother, Gandla Maisamma, at Shankarpally on Tuesday. He was angry that she had distributed the family-owned land in Sangareddy district, to her three daughters, leaving no share to his family.

Shankarpally Inspector E Gopinath said a murder case has been registered against the teenager, his mother and older brother, for provoking him to kill his grandmother. Maisamma lived at Elvarthy village in Shankarpally mandal.

On Tuesday afternoon, her grandson came to her carrying a can filled with kerosene. He picked up a quarrel with her over the land. Later, he emptied the can on Maisamma, set her on fire and fled the spot. Maisamma tried to run out shouting for help, but in the process, the house also caught fire and was completely burnt.

She collapsed at the entrance and died on the spot. Inquiries revealed that after Maisamma’s son died, his family had been living separately. Maisamma distributed the land between her three daughters. This led to the family dispute.