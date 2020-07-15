Hyderabad: Woman found charred in lift, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old woman was found dead, with severe burns, in an elevator of a residential building at Chandanagar on Tuesday. Police suspect that K Sravanti, who lived on the third floor of the building in a gated community, may have set herself ablaze in her apartment and run into the lift.

She had earlier lodged a harassment case against her husband K Santosh, a techie. According to the Chandanagar police, Sravanti, who was from Srikakulam district, married Santosh three years ago. The couple, along with their two-year-old son, resided in a gated community at Chandanagar.

Family disputes

Owing to some family disputes, Sravanti had filed a harassment case against Santosh but they arrived at a compromise and started to live together again. A few months ago, Santosh’s mother came to stay with them. However, Sravanti was reportedly against her mother-in-law living with them and insisted that she be sent back. Santosh said he would send his mother back once the Covid-19 situation eased out. The couple had quarrelled over this for the past few days, the police said. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Santosh woke up to the loud cries of a woman, the police said.

On finding traces of burns and smoke in the apartment, he assumed that a fire broke out ran out and alerted the security staff of the gated complex. Security personnel rushed to the spot, after receiving information from a guard in the gated community’s cellar that a woman was found charred in the building’s elevator. She was later identified as Sravanti, the police said. Chandanagar Inspector B Ravinder said a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation into the case has begun, the police official said.

Mystery shrouds Sravanti’s death

Police suspect that K Sravanti, who lived on the third floor of a building in a gated community, may have set herself ablaze in her flat and run into the lift. She had earlier lodged a harassment case against her husband K Santosh who is a techie