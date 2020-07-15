STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman found charred in lift, suicide suspected

According to the Chandanagar police, Sravanti, who was from Srikakulam district, married Santosh three years ago.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old woman was found dead, with severe burns, in an elevator of a residential building at Chandanagar on Tuesday. Police suspect that K Sravanti, who lived on the third floor of the building in a gated community, may have set herself ablaze in her apartment and run into the lift.

She had earlier lodged a harassment case against her husband K Santosh, a techie. According to the Chandanagar police, Sravanti, who was from Srikakulam district, married Santosh three years ago. The couple, along with their two-year-old son, resided in a gated community at Chandanagar.

Family disputes

Owing to some family disputes, Sravanti had filed a harassment case against Santosh but they arrived at a compromise and started to live together again. A few months ago, Santosh’s mother came to stay with them. However, Sravanti was reportedly against her mother-in-law living with them and insisted that she be sent back. Santosh said he would send his mother back once the Covid-19 situation eased out. The couple had quarrelled over this for the past few days, the police said. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Santosh woke up to the loud cries of a woman, the police said.

On finding traces of burns and smoke in the apartment, he assumed that a fire broke out ran out and alerted the security staff of the gated complex. Security personnel rushed to the spot, after receiving information from a guard in the gated community’s cellar that a woman was found charred in the building’s elevator. She was later identified as Sravanti, the police said. Chandanagar Inspector B Ravinder said a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation into the case has begun, the police official said.

Mystery shrouds Sravanti’s death

Police suspect that K Sravanti, who lived on the third floor of a building in a gated community, may have set herself ablaze in her flat and run into the lift. She had earlier lodged a harassment case against her husband K Santosh who is a techie

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp