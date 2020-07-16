Cyber safety e-campaign launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the lockdown was clamped to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been, on an average, a 70 per cent surge in the reporting of cybercrimes, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy said on Wednesday.

He was talking at the launch of a month-long online campaign, ‘CybHer’, aimed at a safer cyber world for women and children. “The Telangana police is always ahead of other police departments in the country, which is why when we noticed a rapid increase in cybercrime, we knew that there is an urgent need for us to come together and make sure that the cyberspace is safe, especially for women and children,” he said.

Designed based on a survey by the Telangana police, CybHer has been launched on multiple platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, radio and television.

Organised by the Women Safety Wing, the Telangana police and in collaboration with the Legal Aid Centre, Symbiosis Law school, the campaign aims at bringing to light the immediate risks and threats faced by the vulnerable in the cyberspace.