Future of events? Ticketed, live, online

HYDERABAD: Move over mufth ka webinars, mobinars and InstaLives. The event industry is gearing up to have professionally-managed live events online, for a price though. As you scroll online, you will find that our favourite Telugu singer Chinmayi Sripada, whose enti enti enti kotta varasa from Geeta Govindam still plays in your car BlueTooth speakers, is singing for an event next month.Meanwhile, TEDxHyderabad is hosting its second online ticketed event on July 26. With new technology and the fact that social gatherings will become a reality only next year, they are all gearing up for live, virtual and ticketed events.

“People are responding to ticketed events as they believe quality comes at a price. Our TEDxHyderabad event in May was a 1,000 attendee event and it did well. The advantage is also that we can go global and we can global audience to join us,” says Viiveck Varma, the curator and organiser of TEDxHyderabad. “The future is online ticketed events. Our next edition slated for July 26, a 100-attendee event, is ticketed. My belief is that ticketed events have better curated audience as they choose to be there. Non ticketed events see huge attrition as people register even if they are not serious. I witness this trend in many non-ticketed events that we are doing at TiE and also other platforms. We see massive registrations, but the number of attendees is much smaller.”

EleventPointTwo Digital headed by Sandeep Gudi has organised events ranging from Chitra, SPB and Yesudas to Sunitha’s concert in Hyderabad. Now, they are hosting a Telugu concert by singer Chinmayi Sripada on August 1 at 9.30 pm. “Last week we wanted to host, but had to cancel due to some unavoidable circumstances even after selling around 90 tickets at a short notice. I am hoping we sell around 220 tickets. This is the first in Telugu live music events,” he said. Sandeep bemoans that the local artistes are still not so keen to do small, compact events to try out how it feels. The event industry is among the worst affected and such events will help us understand the public pulse and host accordingly. It is not just the event manager but the technicians and the orchestra folks who also will find a livelihood. I am thankful to Chinmayi for doing this to support folk singers whose livelihood is in doldrums due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Emcee Chaitanya J Rathi, who has hosted sangeets and corporate events in Hyderabad was excited that he managed to host an event for over 150 employees followed by a fun Musical Tambola night. “It was difficult for me and DJ Rackish to host this event from home as we had to pretend we have 200-strong crowd in front of us and infuse the same josh into our voices. However, we pulled it off well thanks to OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), a free open-source software suite that is used for recording and live streaming. OBS is used to capture and record your screen while also capturing audio. We used a green screen behind us and using technology, the client’s logo etc were displayed there to bring in the team spirit.”

Chaitanya says that nearly 60 percent of his events were corporate events and that has dwindled due to the pandemic, but the new virtual way seems like a good start. “Employees need to be motivated and given a chance to bond in a fun event and perhaps virtual is the way to go,” he adds. The event industry believes they can’t hope for any physical event even till Diwali and it is better to use technology this way.

