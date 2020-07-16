Get ready for fashion walks on virtual runways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zulfi Ali, a fashion choreographer and designer has come up with the concept of a ‘Virtual Runway’, where ramp shows can be arranged digitally. The Covid-19 pandemic was a major setback for the fashion industry, with ramp shows getting cancelled and shops closing down, affecting the business. Despite months of struggle, the numbers are still increasing, making designers apprehensive about the fact that buyers won’t be able to visit their boutiques, or participate in fashion shows for a long time now. Zulfi Ali, a fashion choreographer and designer based in the capital city, has come up with the concept of a ‘Virtual Runway’, where even ramp walks can be arranged digitally.

Zulfi believes a virtual runway will have the ramp, an LED wall and stage decor set up on a studio floor. “The aim is to conduct the show without a crowd and ensuring social distancing. The ramp size will seem slightly bigger on the virtual platform. The latest collections from designers will be displayed, and around eight models will grace the ramp wearing them. The show will be aired live and an edited version will be uploaded after the show,” says Zulfi, CEO of Esparto Events, and founder of Indian Designer League.Virtual Runway in August will be live and has recorded material for use on social media platforms.

According to him, the virtual show will also act as a bridge between designers and clients. “The clients or retailers can contact us to get in touch with the designers. If a client likes a particular design at the show, he/she can walk into the boutique only for purchase, thus reducing the time they have to be outdoors,” Zulfi says. “Of course, it would have drawbacks. Fashion shows give enthusiasts an opportunity to see and feel the designs. Normally, a designer showcases around 12 new pieces from a collection during the show. This will come down to eight as we need to cut down the number of models on the ramp. The studio floor will have one designer, choreographer, models and shooting crew.”

— (Inputs from Gautham S)