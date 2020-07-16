Hyderabad police register complaint against abusive social media posts on Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad cyber crime police for posting objectionable content on Indian Army personnel.

Police have initiated inquiries to identify the accused. According to the police, Sujit Kesari lodged a complaint with police, stating that some unknown persons had created fake profiles on social media, including Instagram, to abuse the Army personnel and spread false information, which included morphed pictures.

Police said they would look into the issue, and a letter has been sent to the representatives of photo-sharing site Instagram to remove the content.