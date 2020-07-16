Hyderabad: With rainfall, patients suffer as new Osmania General Hospital building project in limbo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The patients in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) became painfully aware of the need for a new building for the health facility on Wednesday when rain played havoc, leading to water entering the wards like a flood tide and forcing them to go through an agonising ordeal. But, in fact, there was a proposal for construction of new building for the century-old OGH but it has remained in a state of limbo ever since it has been conceptualised, owing to several reasons.

At the moment, the State government, instead of constructing a new building on the premises of the present OGH, now wants to have three super speciality hospitals in the three directions of Hyderabad, as Secunderabad already has Gandhi Hospital, which together would account for four hospitals in all the four directions of the capital city.

Though government took the decision to have a new building for OGH immediately after TRS came to power in 2014, the proposal remained a non-starter as it hit road blocks at every stage.

The first came in the form of a PIL filed in the High Court in 2015 by BM Swami Dass, an advocate from the City, who sought a direction to the State government not to pull down the buildings of the OGH as it was a heritage structure.

The government, which was a respondent in the case, then had submitted to the High Court that it was yet to take a decision with regard to demolition of the building. The court then said it was closing the case since no decision had been taken but asked the government to keep it informed if it takes one at a later stage.

The government, having realised that it would burn its fingers if it pulls down the heritage structure, then decided on constructing new buildings in the form of towers in the four acre space available on the premises of the OGH, without disturbing the heritage building.

The government for sometime pursued the project, had the designs ready and was about to lay the foundation stone for the `200 crore project, when objections once again came up from several quarters. This time they were in the form of apprehensions that the new towers might be very imposing, obscuring the heritage structure which should not be allowed.

Dr C Laxma Reddy, the then Health Minister, had said that the new building would not harm the structural integrity of the heritage building and that the project had already received permissions from government agencies, including the Fire Department and `200 crore had been set aside for the project, but opposition to the proposal grew, forcing the government to keep the proposal in cold storage.

"Then we decided to leave the OGH as it is and instead concentrate on constructing three super speciality hospitals in the three directions of the city as there is already Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad," Dr Laxma Reddy told Express on Wednesday.

Annoyed by the Opposition’s broadside for not constructing a new building for OGH, the TRS leaders accused it of coming in the way when it was serious in taking up the project.

"The CM personally visited the OGH and decided to construct a new building that Telangana could be proud of but the proposal did not move because the BJP, Congress, AIMIM and Communists opposed it, besides the heritage activists," a TRS leader said and added that if the OGH is flooded, it is because of the Opposition’s short-sightedness.