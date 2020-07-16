Insert iPad  into these sewing machines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consumer durable brand Usha International has added four new sewing machines for sewing, embroidery, and quilting – Skyline S-9, Memory Craft 9850, 6700 P, and Memory Craft 550E – to its already popular Usha Janome Memory Craft range. These machines cater to the needs of growing numbers of hobbyists as well as smaller commercial establishments across the country.

Two of the models have a USB port for inserting customized designs, the Skyline S-9 is also Wi-Fi enabled allowing one to export embroidery designs from any Windows PC or an iPad straight to the machine.