Jo Darr Gaya Samjho Mar Gaya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over two centuries ago, India had no allopathy, but our ancestors lived a healthy life and fought diseases as well or much better than what we do today. Siddha Vaidya, a 7,000-year-old treatment style, older than Ayurveda, was one choice which our ancestors used for fighting diseases in the healthiest possible way. The method involves channelising cosmic energy and passing it to the affected part of the body through the Nadi Mandala of the patient. This highly potent energy is capable of curing almost all diseases.

“The healer’s skill plays all the role in effectiveness of the treatment. This very individualistic skill is extremely rare as it demands a very high level of spiritual and intellectual status from the practitioner. The ability is passed on from one generation to the other in a family after careful scrutiny of the pupil to be. I am the 36th generation practitioner of this system of medicine,” says Bhuvanagiri Sathya Sindhuja from Sainikpuri, Hyderabad. “Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is one of my patients and he has gone on record to talk about its efficacy.”

She says that has been initiated into this tradition by her grandmother at the age of four years and has been treating patients since she was 12 years and has put in 35 years of experience and treated close to a lakh patients.

Mahesh said he had been suffering from migraine (which lasted for six hours at a stretch) for a few years and allopathic doctors also gave up treatment. “My wife Namrata met Sindhuja at a wedding and took her advice. She touched a few nadis, found some blocks and released them to treat migraine. Now I don’t need painkillers now even after a hectic day of shooting amidst harsh lights, makeup and noise,” he shared in a video whcih has about four lakh views.

At her healing centre with branches in Hyderabad, Bangalore and London, she says she worked with a spectrum of volunteers who experienced the Siddha way. She has been honoured with a doctorate from the University of Swahili Foundation, Panama, US for her work in 2019. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Research Centre honoured her with professional excellence award for her services in ancient Siddha therapy.

Patients with critical illnesses like dislocated spine are also treated as out patients and it is not only their physical abilities post treatment but also the scan reports show the dramatic improvements they had in matter of days or weeks.

From spine stenosis to fibromyalgia, she says she has treated them all. “This system believes in the ability of the body to heal itself. According to many ancient texts, the human body contains 72,000 nadis that channel prana to every cell. There is no medication or surgery, but healing is through energy,” she explains. Spinal disorders and musclosketal disorders are treated through this system.She says that Siddha believes that our cells, our energy centres, respond to our mental strength.

“If you are anxious about contracting the virus, the cells automatically get that energy and their immunity gets affected. Remember that your body is just as strong as your mind is,” she says while adding that the only way to fight the disease is to go back to our roots and follow the good old style of following the circadian rhythm, eating fresh, healthy, local and exercising. “Have you ever compared your energy levels when you do some gardening with your energy after shopping in a mall? Do this small test to understand the healthy and energy connection,” she says.Younger patients get cured faster as compared to senior citizens, she adds.