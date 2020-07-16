STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Participate in virtual music concerts’

As a frontline worker, my first challenge was to ensure that all precautions related to Covid-19 were being taken in Hyderabad.

Published: 16th July 2020

MAHESH BHAGWAT, IPS officer

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of ‘Covid and Me’ series, we talk to senior IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat about his experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Challenges faced during pandemic
As a frontline worker, my first challenge was to ensure that all precautions related to Covid-19 were being taken in Hyderabad. When the first lockdown was announced, I remember that a man stepped out of the house to show his son what a lockdown looks like! Awareness about wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and other measures was very low. It is my duty to ensure not only my safety, but for others too. Thus, making everyone aware about the gravity of the pandemic was a challenge. I am happy that people are vigilant now and ensuring that others wear masks, wash hands etc.

Power breakfast
The focus is on building immunity nowadays, so I begin my day with hot, lemon water. I also take Chawanprash, followed by a hot breakfast. I have sweet lime juice, which is loaded with Vitamin C. I also practise yoga or walk at least for half an hour a day.

What do you do to de-stress yourself?
In my free time, I mentor students who are appearing for civil services examinations. I am part of many groups which counsel these students, and I find great pleasure in training these young minds. Right now, I am teaching them how to face upcoming interviews. Apart from this, I love participating in virtual cultural events. I am a music buff and enjoy listening to Hindi and Marathi songs. In fact, my batchmates and friends regularly organise musical events on Zoom video-conferencing platform. Though I do not sing, I have a great time participating in these. It gives me a chance to catch up with my friends. Such de-stressing sessions are necessary for everyone today to keep their minds healthy. In the midst of this pandemic, we have to look out for each other. 

