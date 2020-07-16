Senior IPS officer VV Srinivasa Rao injured in mishap at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer VV Srinivasa Rao, chairman of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), suffered leg injuries after his car rammed the divider and overturned on the Outer Ring Road on Wednesday.

The injured officer was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli and his condition is stable.Srinivasa Rao, who is in-charge of the TS Police Academy, was returning home in his SUV. As the vehicle reached the Manchirevula area, the driver lost control of the steering and hit the divider.