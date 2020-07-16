STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Small and beautiful

The painter has deliberately made it look like as if he were gazing into trikaal in a moment.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During medieval times, the illuminators used ivory, vellum, copper, or prepared card to create miniature artworks that were worn as lockets or kept in boxes as a display of wealth and position in the society. If the German Renaissance painter Hans Holbein the Younger was mastering the art of miniature portraitures in 1526–1528 in England, in India it already had started way back in the 10th century on palm leaves later becoming popular among its patrons as  Deccani, Pahadi, Rajasthani, and Mughal style of miniature painting. The art form thankfully isn’t extinct and is still practised by many artists far and wide.

That’s how as part of the exhibition titled ‘New Stories in Old Frames’ organised online by Dhi Artspace, Ameerpet the artworks are all miniatures painted by various artists and some of the opuses address challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.  There are four artists, who are part of the exhibition. They are Aniruddha Parit, Mainaz Bano, Poushali Das, Ravi Chunchula, and Sanket Viramgami. Artist Ravi Chunchula, who is from Hyderabad, has spent the past four months working on miniature paintings that have elements of the pandemic not in a Shakespearean way but in his very own way. He uses rice paper and old newspapers to create his opuses.

The Raidurgam-born artist shares, “I have been practising this art form since 2006 while I worked as a coordinator for Lalit Kala Akademi and later for another museum in Delhi.” Five of his works are part of the show. One of these paintings titled ‘Observations of a Pandemic Looker’ has a common man clad in denim trousers and a shirt; what makes this work unique is that he has more than one head.

The painter has deliberately made it look like as if he were gazing into trikaal in a moment. There are masks on these heads which, of course, denotes the times of the Covid-19 pandemic being witnessed. In another of his work ‘Reminiscence of Daily Musings’ he shows man’s burdens carried in form of a caged bird, a clay lamp, a bundle and a sack. All this while the look on his face is of angst beneath which lurks resilience.

The exhibition is on till August 6

Mini Takes
Since 10th century, miniature painting has been practised in India be it the Pahadi style or the Mughal style, now several artists are using this technique to address the challenges of Covid-19 as part of an online exhibition organised by Dhi Artspace, Hyderabad.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress.com
  @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp