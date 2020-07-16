Spurned TV channel staffer hangs herself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telugu TV channel employee named Kalyani, who lived in Gandhinagar, hanged herself at her rented house on Wednesday. She was in love with a colleague in the same office. A few months into their relationship, she suggested to her boyfriend that they should get married. As he refused her proposal, she was depressed and took the extreme step by hanging herself.

Couple consumes poison, 1 dies

In another incident, a Medipally couple, who failed to get the consent of elders for their marriage, consumed poison at a hotel on Wednesday. While the girl Shravani died, her partner Ajay survived and is admitted in a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.