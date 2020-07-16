Telugu virtual audio film to get a Hollywood screening

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not that there is ever any dearth of creativity, but the lockdown has spurred Youtubers to make movies in varying ways, keeping in mind social distancing and quarantine measures.A ‘virtual audio’ Telugu short film titled ‘A Date in the Dark’ which released on June 7 on YouTube is one such artistic movie. Written and made by Singara Mohan, it has been selected for an international film festival ‘Lift-Off Sessions 2020’ this year and will be screened in Pinewood Studios and Raleigh Studios.

The 11-minute movie in French and Telugu with English subtitles is gripping and is an intriguing tale that deals with the story of a husband spending his final days with his blind wife. Made over 40 days, with a zero budget, Mohan’s friends Dhrona Srinivas and Alekhya Patwari dubbed for the movie, and he edited it himself.

About the style of the movie, Mohan, 22, explains, “Soon after we entered third lockdown, the idea of making a virtual audio film struck me. It requires only audio and can be made by following all lockdown guidelines.”

On virtual audio films, he says, “This is nothing but creating realistic environments with just sounds and narrating a story.”

Was it tough to make an audio film? The self-taught film maker, shares: “Film is nothing but narrating with motion picture, but generating the same level of experience with virtual audio is tough. We have to bring out sounds like the ambient sounds of environment where the scenes are being narrated, and sound effects of every minute activity have to be collected to bring that realistic experience.”

The filmi keeda bite this BTech graduate from Kadapa while studying his intermediate in Hyderabad. “Filmmaking was my ambition since school days, but during my Intermediate, I decided to be a filmmaker for sure.”

On why he wants to be a film maker, rather than an actor, Mohan who runs an e-learning startup called ‘Vector Academy’ says: “A filmmaker is someone who always wants to tell a story, and I cannot hide something that deserves to be told, so, for me, filmmaking is the best option.”

Hailing from a farming background, Mohan’s first film has received appreciation from a cross-section of the audience. He says while he has many stories to narrate, rom-coms are his favourite genre.

“Filmmaking is my long term goal and I wanted to start my career with short films this year. I will not let Coronavirus change my plans,” says he confidently.

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi