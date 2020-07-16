STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telugu virtual audio film to get a Hollywood screening

The 11-minute movie in French and Telugu with English subtitles is gripping and is an intriguing tale that deals with the story of a husband spending his final days with his blind wife.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not that there is ever any dearth of creativity, but the lockdown has spurred Youtubers to make movies in varying ways, keeping in mind social distancing and quarantine measures.A ‘virtual audio’ Telugu short film titled ‘A Date in the Dark’ which released on June 7 on YouTube is one such artistic movie. Written and made by Singara Mohan, it has been selected for an international film festival ‘Lift-Off Sessions 2020’ this year and will be screened in Pinewood Studios and Raleigh Studios.

The 11-minute movie in French and Telugu with English subtitles is gripping and is an intriguing tale that deals with the story of a husband spending his final days with his blind wife. Made over 40 days, with a zero budget, Mohan’s friends Dhrona Srinivas and Alekhya Patwari dubbed for the movie, and he edited it himself.

About the style of the movie, Mohan, 22, explains, “Soon after we entered third lockdown, the idea of making a virtual audio film struck me. It requires only audio and can be made by following all lockdown guidelines.”

On virtual audio films, he says, “This is nothing but creating realistic environments with just sounds and narrating a story.”

Was it tough to make an audio film? The self-taught film maker, shares: “Film is nothing but narrating with motion picture, but generating the same level of experience with virtual audio is tough. We have to bring out sounds like the ambient sounds of environment where the scenes are being narrated, and sound effects of every minute activity have to be collected to bring that realistic experience.”

The filmi keeda bite this BTech graduate from Kadapa while studying his intermediate in Hyderabad. “Filmmaking was my ambition since school days, but during my Intermediate, I decided to be a filmmaker for sure.”

On why he wants to be a film maker, rather than an actor, Mohan who runs an e-learning startup called ‘Vector Academy’ says: “A filmmaker is someone who always wants to tell a story, and I cannot hide something that deserves to be told, so, for me, filmmaking is the best option.”

Hailing from a farming background, Mohan’s first film has received appreciation from a cross-section of the audience. He says while he has many stories to narrate, rom-coms are his favourite genre.

“Filmmaking is my long term goal and I wanted to start my career with short films this year. I will not let Coronavirus change my plans,” says he confidently.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna@newindianexpress.com
@tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp