UoH receives a record number of applications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The academic world may have shifted to online classes and applications during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but its has not stopped students from applying to different universities to pursue their desired course in a timeline when the campus buzzes with activities.

That’s how seeking to study at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), a record number of 62,853 applications have been sent this year for 2,456 seats in 132 postgraduate and research programmes. The last year 56,000 students had sent in their applications. Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH said,

“Not only has the number of applications within India increased, but the number of foreign students applying has also gone up more than 20 per cent this year. The Institution of Eminence tag has certainly helped the UoH in creating a positive image among the student community, who want to be part of the institution. The University will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards.”

The University has received 11 applications from candidates who have identified themselves as transgender. About 46% of applicants are from Telangana, followed by Kerala (12 per cent), Delhi (8 per cent), AP and West Bengal (6 per cent each), and Odisha (5 per cent).