Boduppal corporator’s spouse arrested

A case has also been registered against Purender on the allegation that he had attacked Sridhar Goud and the other accused.

Published: 17th July 2020 01:07 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested eight persons including B Sridhar Goud (32), the husband of Boduppal corporator Anjali Devi, who attacked bank employee A Purender and abused his wife and son, over a disputed land at Boduppal last week. The incident happened on July 10. The other accused are Sridhar’s relatives, including B Sreeramulu Goud, who claims ownership of the disputed land.

Medipally Inspector B Anji Reddy said that Sreeramulu owned 2.04 acres of land at Dwaraka Nagar of Boduppal. A dispute arose on a plot measuring 150 sq yards, which is adjacent to Purender’s residence.
As both parties claimed ownership of the plot, there were frequent quarrels. The accused party hired private surveyors to measure the land and settle the matter. But when they asked Purender to give his set of land documents, he refused and an argument broke out.

The accused attacked Purender and his wife, and abused his 11-year-old son who was filming the incident. A case has also been registered against Purender on the allegation that he had attacked Sridhar Goud and the other accused.

Fight over 150 sq yards
Sridhar Goud attacked bank staffer A Purender following a dispute over a 150 sq yards plot

