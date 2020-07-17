Forex fraud victims lured via Tinder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths of Cyberabad investigating the forex fraud, have found that the racket has spread its wings across the country.

Apart from a businessman from Hyderabad, who lost `17.50 lakh to fraudsters operating from China, police have found records of several other victims. All these victims deposited money in the accounts of K Rajesh Kumar, who acted as agent for handlers from China.

While Kumar was arrested on Wednesday, police are verifying the details of two more accused — Mina, a woman from Hong Kong and Mike, who is in China. Police found victims from cities in Maharashtra and a few more from other states, who have paid upto `20 lakh for forex trading.

Mina first contacted the victims through dating App Tinder. After gaining their trust, Mina would continue the conversation over WeChat App. She would moot the idea of forex trading and guide them to her ‘friend’ Mike. The numbers used were found to be from UK and Hong Kong.