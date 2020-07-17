STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's home isolation COVID-19 kits win applause

In the last two weeks, the civic body distributed around 16,300 'home isolation kits' comprising immunity boosters, masks and sanitisers, free of cost to the patients.

Published: 17th July 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC officials hand over a home isolation kit to a Covid-19 patient at Yosufguda in Hyderabad on Thursday

GHMC officials hand over a home isolation kit to a Covid-19 patient at Yosufguda in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which generally gets criticised over the issue of civic amenities, has come in for a lot of praise from home quarantined COVID-19 patients for providing them with "home isolation kits".

In the last two weeks, the civic body distributed around 16,300 "home isolation kits" comprising immunity boosters, masks and sanitisers, free of cost to the patients. "Another 10,000 such kits are being readied for distribution among the COVID patients who are under home quarantine in the coming weeks," GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told Express  

"In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Greater Hyderabad, we are ready to provide these kits to all the patients at their doorsteps free of cost. We want to see that all of them get well soon," he added.

Around 6,500 patients with mild symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at home. "It’s a good initiative by the GHMC. The kits help those in home quarantine recover fast. The kits include B complex, Vitamin C and zinc tablets for 17 days. They also include reusable cloth masks and sanitisers. I would have been happier if the medicines were for more number days," Vasantha Kumari, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, said.

Yousuf Jameel, another patient from Yousufguda, said she was impressed by the GHMC Call Centre for keeping track of the patients on a daily basis. "They called thrice a day," he said.

Anjamma Narasimhulu of Yousufguda, who was devastated when he learnt that he had contracted the virus, said he was able to overcome the depression and infection because of the kit and assistance provided by the GHMC officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation COVID19 Coronavirus DS Lokesh Kumar Home isolation kits
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp