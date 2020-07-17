Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's home isolation COVID-19 kits win applause

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which generally gets criticised over the issue of civic amenities, has come in for a lot of praise from home quarantined COVID-19 patients for providing them with "home isolation kits".

In the last two weeks, the civic body distributed around 16,300 "home isolation kits" comprising immunity boosters, masks and sanitisers, free of cost to the patients. "Another 10,000 such kits are being readied for distribution among the COVID patients who are under home quarantine in the coming weeks," GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told Express

"In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Greater Hyderabad, we are ready to provide these kits to all the patients at their doorsteps free of cost. We want to see that all of them get well soon," he added.

Around 6,500 patients with mild symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at home. "It’s a good initiative by the GHMC. The kits help those in home quarantine recover fast. The kits include B complex, Vitamin C and zinc tablets for 17 days. They also include reusable cloth masks and sanitisers. I would have been happier if the medicines were for more number days," Vasantha Kumari, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, said.

Yousuf Jameel, another patient from Yousufguda, said she was impressed by the GHMC Call Centre for keeping track of the patients on a daily basis. "They called thrice a day," he said.

Anjamma Narasimhulu of Yousufguda, who was devastated when he learnt that he had contracted the virus, said he was able to overcome the depression and infection because of the kit and assistance provided by the GHMC officials.