STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital patients shifted, team to probe flooding

Meanwhile, to resolve the issue temporarily,a team comprising engineers from the GHMC,HMWSSB and OGH was formed to find out the source of flooding.

Published: 17th July 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital

Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after severe inundation wreaked havoc in the Osmania General Hospital's heritage structure, patients from all six wards were shifted to different locations on Thursday in order to prevent a repeat of Wednesday’s horror when drainage water flooded the ground floor of the building.  

While patients from five wards, where 50 to 60 people are undergoing treatment, were shifted to the first floor of the same dilapidated structure, the Intensive Medical Care ward was shifted to the outpatient block, which is a relatively new building.

ALSO READ| Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital sees lack of infrastructure  in COVID-19 wards

"We drained out all water and sanitised the wards immediately. But to be on the safe side, we shifted them to the first floor. However, heavy rains being forecast, we are shifting them to the Quli Qutub Shah building where a 200-bed set-up is ready to serve the purpose," said Dr Pandu Naik, Superintendent of the OGH.

Meanwhile, to resolve the issue temporarily,a team comprising engineers from the GHMC,HMWSSB and OGH was formed to find out the source of flooding. The team was formed after several ministers and Opposition leaders made a beeline for the oldest hospital of Hyderabad to learn about the travails of the patients.

ALSO READ| Opposition halted new building in Osmania General Hospital: Telangana minister

"The team has three GHMC engineers, a HMWSSB team and some OGH staff. We suspect that a newly-laid road on the temple side of the old block has blocked a catchment pit. The water is flooding mainly on that side," said Vinay Kapoor, GHMC Deputy Commissioner of Goshamahal. The team has commissioned work for digging up of the entire area and the roads using a JCB to find out the root cause. This is likely to cause more inconvenience to patients.

Superintendent Dr Pandu Naik said: "We are ensuring that the TSMDC and GHMC work towards diverting the drainage coming from Begum Bazar into another canal so that load on OGH canal is reduced."

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has taken sou motu cognizance of the matter and ordered the superintendent to submit a report by August 21.

ALSO READ| Spend Rs 500 crore on Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital: Congress

Team formed

A team, comprising 3 GHMC engineers, HMWSSB officials and OGH staff, has commissioned work for digging up of the entire area and the roads using a JCB to find out the root cause. This may cause inconvenience to patients

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital OSmania flooding Osmania rainwater Osmania waterlogging Hyderabad hospital waterlogging
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp