ICAR-NAARM in Hyderabad wins four National Awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Indian Council of Agriculture Research- National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM), Hyderabad, bagged four National Awards at the 92nd foundation day and award ceremony of the ICAR held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, director of ICARNAARM, won the Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Award for his outstanding research in agricultural science under the category of Natural Resource Management for 2019.

Another scientist from the Institute, Dr BS Sontakki, head of Extension Systems Management Division, bagged the Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Outstanding Extension Scientist Award for 2019. Two other employees of the ICARNAARM, N Vijaya Lakshmi, Junior Accounts Officer (JAO); and SN Rasool, supporting staff; won cash awards under the administrative and supporting staff category respectively.

Award ceremony via video conferencing

The award ceremony was held through video conference. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary attended the function