Man attempts suicide after daughter elopes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police rescued a 50-year-old man, Kasula Ramesh, who attempted suicide by lying down on a railway track at Bibinagar on Thursday.

Ramesh was upset when his teenaged daughter got married without his knowledge. Bibinagar police received an SOS call from villagers on Thursday morning about a man lying on tracks at Bibinagar railway station. A patrol team rescued Ramesh. His 19-year-old daughter eloped with her boyfriend on Wednesday and married him. Bibinagar SI H Raghavender said Ramesh was counselled, and handed over to relatives later.