Power cuts in Hyderabad disrupt Work from Home, online classes

Express News Service

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when schools are shut, forcing students to depend on online classes and thousands of people in the city are given an option to work from home (WFH) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students and professionals are finding it difficult to do so due to incessant power cuts.

While the Telangana government boasts of uninterrupted power supply across the State, it appears it only takes a short spell of thunderstorms for its infrastructure to fall apart. In the past few days, several professionals including teachers and employees of IT companies from different parts of the city have complained about frequent power disruptions.

Complaints have been received from Chandanagar, Himayatnagar, Banjara Hills, Manikonda, and Gachibowli. During the past week, soon after the city witnessed a few minutes of gusty winds and thunderstorms, several parts of the city experienced multiple power cuts.

Speaking to Express, 25-year-old Swati, a resident of Huda Colony in Chandanagar, said, "My mother is an English teacher and every day she has to conduct online classes, which is already difficult, and now these multiple power cuts even for 10-15 minutes are disrupting her classes."

Several people complained of power cuts though there had not been any rain in their area. Some citizens also alleged a lack of response from the electricity helpline. A resident of Himayatnagar, Zaid, said, “Since morning there is no power in our area, and we are not getting any response from the helpline number, what are we supposed to do?”

Operations director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Srinivasa Reddy told Express they are aware of these problems and are continuously working to minimise power cuts. He added that during monsoon season, power cuts happen due to falling of trees too. However, the department rectifies it within hours, he said. He said the department is fully prepared with all the required staff and backup equipment.