Advocate exploits his junior sexually, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police arrested a 50-year-old advocate for sexually assaulting and cheating his junior on the pretext of marrying her. Though B Subash was arrested on Monday, it came to light only on Friday. Earlier too, he was arrested twice for harassing women.

According to the police, the victim (30) got acquainted with Subash while she was pursuing graduation between 2011 and 2014. A year later, Subash took her to an apartment in Saroor Nagar where they had lunch and she became unconscious.

When she woke up a couple of hours later, she realised that she was sexually assaulted. She had also found that Subash clicked some nude photos of her.

Since then, the accused had been blackmailing and forcing her to work for him. He also threatened to make the photos public. Subash, later, promised to marry her and started living together. During their live-in relationship from 2015 to 2019, the two had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions.

Later, he forced her out of the home and said he cannot marry her. The woman tried her best to convince him and when she did not get any response, she approached the Saroor Nagar police station.