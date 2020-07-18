Electrician arrested, 43 laptops seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a notorious repeat offender Kodepaka Ravi Kiran, who has been stealing laptops from private hostels in the city.

Around 43 stolen laptops worth Rs 6.50 lakh were seized from him. Ravi Kiran, 34, hails from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, after completing hardware and electrical courses, he started working as an electrician. To earn easy money, he started committing thefts.

He would format the device and sell them for Rs 15,000 to people in his circle. Based on CCTV clues and other evidence, police nabbed him.