Incubation, mentorship support for women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TiE Women Hyderabad chapter, a global network of entrepreneurs and SRIX, a technology business incubator under SR University, has agreed to partner to provide incubation support for the 70+ Women Entrepreneurs undergoing the TiE Women Mentor Camps in addition to mentoring, hand-holding and guidance as a long term commitment to enable and enhance their journey.

TiE Hyderabad President, Sridhar Reddy, CMD of CtrlS, said this will help TiE Women members to gain incubation support in addition to mentoring. This collaborative learning will enable broadening the outcome of entrepreneurship vision for each of the idea and concept stage women entrepreneurs. “At a later stage TiE partnership will also help to make a huge impact globally.” CEO of SRIX, Sreedevi Devireddy stated.

Under the partnership engagement between TiE Woman Hyderabad Chapter and SRiX Warangal, the chosen woman entrepreneurs will stand to benefit two years of business incubation support, access to MakerSpace, IoT/ESDM CoE, Rapid Prototyping zones and access to seed fund and corporate connects among other benefits. TiE Women was launched in March 2020 at Hyderabad Chapter of TIE, with an objective to select, mentor, showcase women-led companies from Telangana State, at any stage of business and potential to achieve global success.