Virasam Association member gets NIA summons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to Tekula Kranti, a Virasam (Revolutionary Writers’ Association) member in Hyderabad, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Kranti has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on July 24.

Kranti was brought into the investigation after his house was searched in August, 2018, a few hours before the arrest of revolutionary poet and writer Varavara Rao, in connection with the same case. During the search, police seized evidence and collected user IDs and passwords of his email accounts.

The case was initially registered by the Pune police in August, 2018, and 10 persons, including Varavara Rao, were arrested. Later, the investigation was transferred to the NIA, and a fresh case was registered in January, 2020.