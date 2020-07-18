STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Women online say ‘ignore no more’

Creepy direct messages, unsolicited photos and sexually coloured comments have become the norm for women influencers and celebrities.

Published: 18th July 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Online trolling has been a bitter reality for women for a long time. Recently, comedian Agrima Joshua received rape threats on social media for her political views. Creepy direct messages, unsolicited photos and sexually coloured comments have become the norm for women influencers and celebrities. These remarks have the potential to affect the mental and emotional health of a person, but any effort to fight the trolls is generally dismissed by, ‘ignore them’. However, a few women are now standing up to their online abusers with the campaign ‘#IgnoreNoMoreOnline’.

Malini Agarwal, founder of MissMalini Entertainment, started the movement by urging women to report the trolls. In Hyderabad, influencers like Priyanka Mallik are supporting the social media campaign. She says: “We receive hundreds of sleazy DMs including pornographic clips and pictures and our natural instinct is to block them and move on. But it does affect us and we need to speak up, shame them and maybe try to understand how people (men or women) think that they can get away by sending hate messages, abuses or porn.

I happened to attend a live session, hosted by a well-known celebrity couple and the comment section was brutal with men as young as 14-year-olds commenting on the woman yoga (Ashka Goradia) instructor’s body.” People lending their support to the campaign include Shweta Salve, Nitin Mirani, Aashka Goradia, Faye Dsouza, Rohit Roy, Shibani Kashyap, Manasi Scott and others.

In Mumbai, the cybercrime police has been involved in the campaign, and the victims have been tagging a cybercrime cop in their complaints. Online users from Hyderabad are looking forward to a similar response from the city’s cybercrime cell too.

How to file complaint?

Collect virtual evidence like the screenshots of the comments, direct messages and other content that constitutes harassment. Mention the user names of the harassers and their profile links. You can lodge an anonymous complaint on cybercrime.gov.in

Telangana Police has launched a campaign called CybHER.in to make the virtual world a safe place for women and children. This ongoing initiative will end on August 4. The campaign features live sessions, informative videos, flyers, modules, surveys, polls, Fact Fridays and a bunch of competitions like poster making, comic strip, article writing and video making. The campaign will in detail provide a mechanism where the target audience will not only understand and learn about the offences or about cyber awareness, but will also be given ample interactive material so that they carry this forward even after the month-long practice has subsided.

How to  join in

There are many activists online across websites, blogs and social media who often discuss these in their Twitter chats or in live session where they get many voices who share their experience and also experts who can suggest social and legal recourse for such issues.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.co

KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online trolling Agrima Joshua
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp