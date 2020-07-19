Covid expected to dampen Bonalu celebrations on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Mahankali temples in the city have been decked up for the Bonalu festival on Sunday, celebrations would be low key this year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.Except in Secunderabad, all Mahankali temples in Hyderabad, including in the old city, have been decorated. The State government has requested devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes instead of visiting temples. It is likely that very few devotees would turn up at temples on Sunday. Police have put up flex banners near temples.

Many Mahankali temples have been decorated using special lighting and colourful arches. Bonalu is an important festival of the Telangana region. It was celebrated in Secunderabad on the last Sunday, and was a low key affair as only a few devotees visited temples.The main festival will be held at the famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple, Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli, at Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura and at several other temples.

Secretary of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, Dattatreya, said only ‘archakas’ and temple committee members will participate in the programme to offer prayers. The Endowments Department will offer ‘pattu vastrams’ to Sri Mahankali Matha on behalf of the State government, he said.

No elephant procession

The traditional procession on a decorated elephant, carrying ‘ghatams’ of Goddess Mahankali from Akkanna Madanna temple, Haribowli is unlikely to be taken out on Monday as police have not given permission for it.