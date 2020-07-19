STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Covid expected to dampen Bonalu celebrations on Sunday

 Though Mahankali temples in the city have been decked up for the Bonalu festival on Sunday, celebrations would be low key this year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

People collect Neem leaves to celebrate Bonalu festival on Sunday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Though Mahankali temples in the city have been decked up for the Bonalu festival on Sunday, celebrations would be low key this year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.Except in Secunderabad, all Mahankali temples in Hyderabad, including in the old city, have been decorated. The State government has requested devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes instead of visiting temples. It is likely that very few devotees would turn up at temples on Sunday. Police have put up flex banners near temples.

Many Mahankali temples have been decorated using special lighting and colourful arches. Bonalu is an important festival of the Telangana region. It was celebrated in Secunderabad on the last Sunday, and was a low key affair as only a few devotees visited temples.The main festival will be held at the famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple, Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli, at Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura and at several other temples.

Secretary of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, Dattatreya,  said only ‘archakas’ and temple committee members will participate in the programme to offer prayers. The Endowments Department will offer ‘pattu vastrams’ to Sri Mahankali Matha on behalf of the State government, he said.

No elephant procession 
The traditional procession on a decorated elephant, carrying ‘ghatams’ of Goddess Mahankali from Akkanna Madanna temple, Haribowli is unlikely to be taken out on Monday as police have not given permission for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bonalui celebrations
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp