IT firms look to invest in bigger office spaces

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to the perception that IT parks and offices are fast losing importance due to Covid-19 and the subsequent work from home (WFH) system, it has come to the fore that several players in Hyderabad’s IT industry are instead looking to invest more in bigger office spaces to maintain social distancing measures and so on. Speaking to Express, Harilal Neelakantan, Operations and Centre Head for UST Global (Hyderabad), said, “UST Global continues to be on an accelerated growth trajectory and expects to raise its head count in Hyderabad.

We are not planning to reduce, but expand our office space at the Hyderabad centre in the near future. Having said that, the future of work could be a hybrid model comprising of a part of employees working from home and the other from office.” The company currently has more than 15,000 employees in India, of which 600 are based in Hyderabad.

Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director of real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) - Hyderabad, said that the reasons behind this trend can be traced to the pandemic. He pointed out that a typical IT workspace for a single employee would be between 65-75 sq ft. “However, with the need for social distancing, the need for a workspace for each employee can shoot up to 80-100 sq ft.”

He also explained that there will be a stress on ‘de-densification’ of office spaces. “Rather than having a single office space where thousands of employee work, companies will now concentrate on having multiple offices scattered across the city, based on the type of work they do,” he added.

However this is not to say that the pandemic has not had any affect on IT companies and their various plans regarding office spaces. According to sources, a few companies have indeed shifted out their segments from offices in Hyderabad in a bid to keep themselves afloat during the lockdown. And many companies have been forced to delay their expansion plans because of the pandemic.

Speaking to Express, Deepak Gullapalli, the founder and CEO of Head Digital Works - a gaming technology company based out of Hyderabad - said, "We were supposed to go ahead with our office expansion but because of the Covid-19 situation we have delayed it by at least two years." He added that at this point of time, safety will be of paramount importance in office spaces