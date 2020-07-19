STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

New Secretariat building to come up in 10 months

Over 30 HoDs, currently functioning from rented premises, to be shifted to BRKR Bhavan

Published: 19th July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition of the old secretariat buildings is in progress, and will be completed in 6-7 days | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

The construction of the new Secretariat building, which is likely to start in next 15 days, will be completed in 10 months’ time. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set the 10-month deadline. The demolition of the old Secretariat buildings would be completed in next six to seven days time, they said. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) will be located near the Secretariat. There are over 30 HoDs and they are likely to be shifted to BRKR Bhavan, once the new building for Secretariat is constructed. As of now, they are scattered all over the city.

Some of the HoDs are currently functioning from rented buildings. According to Government Whip in the Legislative Council, Karne Prabhakar, the State government could save `32 crore on rentals once the HoDs shift to the BRKR Bhavan.Prabhakar opined that while the new Secretariat building was absolutely necessary, Congress leaders were stalling its construction and thereby the State’s development. He also hit out at the Opposition party for changing its tune on the Osmania General Hospital buildings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
secretariat building Hyderabad
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp