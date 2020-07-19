New Secretariat building to come up in 10 months

By Express News Service

The construction of the new Secretariat building, which is likely to start in next 15 days, will be completed in 10 months’ time. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set the 10-month deadline. The demolition of the old Secretariat buildings would be completed in next six to seven days time, they said. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) will be located near the Secretariat. There are over 30 HoDs and they are likely to be shifted to BRKR Bhavan, once the new building for Secretariat is constructed. As of now, they are scattered all over the city.

Some of the HoDs are currently functioning from rented buildings. According to Government Whip in the Legislative Council, Karne Prabhakar, the State government could save `32 crore on rentals once the HoDs shift to the BRKR Bhavan.Prabhakar opined that while the new Secretariat building was absolutely necessary, Congress leaders were stalling its construction and thereby the State’s development. He also hit out at the Opposition party for changing its tune on the Osmania General Hospital buildings.