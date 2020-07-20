Act against tech institutions firing faculty amid COVID-19: TTIEA tells JNUTH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA) wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Sunday to take action against technical institutions that have been terminating faculty members amidst the Covid pandemic.

In a letter to the JNTUH Registrar, TTIEA said since March 14, at least 20-30 per cent faculty members have been terminated so far, while the university under which these technical institutes come is not taking any action.

“Over 160 colleges under JNTUH are conning faculty members. We demand the university to immediately form a factfinding committee to find all the colleges which are terminating faculty members and are not paying salaries,” said Dr Balakrishana, president of TTIEA.