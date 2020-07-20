Baby born without limbs rescued from stray dog in Hyderabad
It is suspected that the child was born without limbs, due to which its parents abandoned it. Medipally police have registered a case and begun investigation.
Published: 20th July 2020
HYDERABAD: A stray dog was found carrying the body of a newborn child without limbs at Medipally on Sunday.
According to the police, on Sunday afternoon, residents of Peerzadiguda within Medipally police limits noticed a stray dog moving with something in its mouth.
When they looked closely, they found that it was the body of a newborn child. They made the dog remove the baby from its mouth, and alerted the police.