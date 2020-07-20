Baby born without limbs rescued from stray dog in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A stray dog was found carrying the body of a newborn child without limbs at Medipally on Sunday.

It is suspected that the child was born without limbs, due to which its parents abandoned it. Medipally police have registered a case and begun investigation.

According to the police, on Sunday afternoon, residents of Peerzadiguda within Medipally police limits noticed a stray dog moving with something in its mouth.

When they looked closely, they found that it was the body of a newborn child. They made the dog remove the baby from its mouth, and alerted the police.