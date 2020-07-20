STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hyderabad hospital nurses allege being forced to work without pay, despite symptoms

According to the nurses, the hospital authorities detained them by withholding their salaries -- a gross violation of human rights.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:31 AM

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six nurses from Tamil Nadu have accused a private hospital in Hyderabad of forcing them to work, despite some of them showing Covid-19 symptoms, denying them medical tests and withholding their salaries.

This is not the first such incident of health workers facing harassment amid the pandemic.

The nurses have written to the Telangana Nursing Samiti, asking it to help them get their salaries. “After arguing with the hospital authorities, they finally allowed us to get tested for Covid- 19. One of the nurses tested positive.

"The authorities verbally harassed us. They withheld our salaries by giving an excuse that we would go back to Tamil Nadu. They have also asked us to vacate our hostels,” the letter stated.

Laxman Rudavat of the Telangana Nursing Association said, “We have spoken to the nursing superintendent of the private hospital. The issue has been resolved. The salaries will be released by Monday”.

