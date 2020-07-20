STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda police arrests man for divorcing wife via ‘triple talaq’

The accused, Abdul Samee, works as a lab technician. After he pronounced triple talaq to his wife, he forced both her and their two-year-old child out of the house.

Published: 20th July 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Sunday, arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly invoking ‘triple talaq’ to divorce his wife, and forcing her out of the house.

The accused, Abdul Samee, works as a lab technician. After he pronounced triple talaq to his wife, he forced both her and their two-year-old child out of the house.

A case of harassment had been registered against Samee at Saroornagar women police station and is under investigation.

Samee and the woman married in 2017 and have been residing at LB Nagar. A few months into the marriage, Samee started harassing her physically and mentally over additional dowry.

After they had a child, Samee and his family snatched his wife’s gold jewellery. When she opposed the act, they beat her.

Since then, Samee had been demanding that she divorce him. He had also threatened to kill himself if she didn’t agree to a divorce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad triple talaq
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp