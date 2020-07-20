Rachakonda police arrests man for divorcing wife via ‘triple talaq’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Sunday, arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly invoking ‘triple talaq’ to divorce his wife, and forcing her out of the house.

The accused, Abdul Samee, works as a lab technician. After he pronounced triple talaq to his wife, he forced both her and their two-year-old child out of the house.

A case of harassment had been registered against Samee at Saroornagar women police station and is under investigation.

Samee and the woman married in 2017 and have been residing at LB Nagar. A few months into the marriage, Samee started harassing her physically and mentally over additional dowry.

After they had a child, Samee and his family snatched his wife’s gold jewellery. When she opposed the act, they beat her.

Since then, Samee had been demanding that she divorce him. He had also threatened to kill himself if she didn’t agree to a divorce.