CISF plays vital role in new India, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly inducted officers into the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will play a vital role in the journey towards a new India and an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said. He was speaking at the first ever e-passing out parade held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hyderabad on Monday. Hundred trainees consisting of 11 Assistant Commandants (Probationer), 79 Sub-Inspectors and 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors passed out after completing a year of training. Ten of the pass-outs include women.

Saying that the women in CISF were a force multiplier, Kishan praised their role in securing the nation’s most critical assets. CISF has the highest number of women among all the Central Armed Police Forces in the country. Out of over 1.60 lakh personnel, women contribute to six per cent of the total strength.

Addressing the parade through a webinar, Kishan said that, to be vigilant is the foremost duty of the CISF, especially deployed at airports. “They should work in tandem with all partnering departments and central agencies and develop intelligence to thwart any attempts of anti-social and anti-national elements,” he said.

The CISF provides security to 348 installations across the country including 63 airports.

“It is because of the CISF, people at airports, sea ports and other vital installations feel safe. By securing these installations, CISF is contributing to attracting foreign investments into the country,” he added.

Rajesh Ranjan, Director General CISF, in his welcome address emphasised the role of CISF in protecting the vital installations.