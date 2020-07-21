Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic, say Hyderabad gynaecologists

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that accompanies it may lead to a decrease in the number of child births in the city, according to gynaecologists. The past few months’ lockdown to curb the spread of the virus and the rising number of cases in the State has become a challenge for women’s reproductive health, leading many couples to delay their plans to conceive or undergo abortions, claim city-based gynaecologists.

Speaking to Express, gynaecologist Dr Ambuja Choramur, said, “Corona is like looking into the hollow. We do not know the outcome and what is going to happen in the near future. This is one of the major reasons many women are now reluctant to conceive. Pregnancy is an immunosuppressive state, ie, immunity is less during this time. So, if the mother gets affected, it may affect the health of both mother and child.”

Choramur added, “In my 40 years of experience, I have never seen this kind of panic among pregnant women or young mothers. In the past, there have been many viral infections affecting pregnant women, but nothing like Covid. As doctors, we are also recommending people to consider delaying their parenthood plans during the pandemic, as it might not be healthy for women both mentally and physically.”

Dr Sravanthi Gadhiraju, a gynaecologist and robotic surgeon who has been treating Covid positive pregnant women, said, “In the past four months, we have witnessed an increase in abortion rates, especially among young couples who do not want to risk their child’s health as well as the mother’s health. Many of my pregnant patients have expressed concerns, both for themselves and their babies, about the impact of Covid-19 on their health.”Worries related to future economic difficulties is another reason that many young couples cited for not wanting to conceive now.