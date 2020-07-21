STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic, say Hyderabad gynaecologists

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that accompanies it may lead to a decrease in the number of child births in the city, according to gynaecologists. 

Published: 21st July 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that accompanies it may lead to a decrease in the number of child births in the city, according to gynaecologists. The past few months’ lockdown to curb the spread of the virus and the rising number of cases in the State has become a challenge for women’s reproductive health, leading many couples to delay their plans to conceive or undergo abortions, claim city-based gynaecologists.

Speaking to Express, gynaecologist Dr Ambuja Choramur, said, “Corona is like looking into the hollow. We do not know the outcome and what is going to happen in the near future. This is one of the major reasons many women are now reluctant to conceive. Pregnancy is an immunosuppressive state, ie, immunity is less during this time. So, if the mother gets affected, it may affect the health of both mother and child.”

Choramur added, “In my 40 years of experience, I have never seen this kind of panic among pregnant women or young mothers. In the past, there have been many viral infections affecting pregnant women, but nothing like Covid. As doctors, we are also recommending people to consider delaying their parenthood plans during the pandemic, as it might not be healthy for women both mentally and physically.”

Dr Sravanthi Gadhiraju, a gynaecologist and robotic surgeon who has been treating Covid positive pregnant women, said, “In the past four months, we have witnessed an increase in abortion rates, especially among young couples who do not want to risk their child’s health as well as the mother’s health. Many of my pregnant patients have expressed concerns, both for themselves and their babies, about the impact of Covid-19 on their health.”Worries related to future economic difficulties is another reason that many young couples cited for not wanting to conceive now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp