Four sell COVID-19 drugs at higher prices, held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda commissionerate nabbed four persons including a medical store owner for allegedly selling drugs used for treating Covid-19 at higher prices. The accused were identified as Belida Ashok Kumar, Buduru Sharath, Gaddala Vamshi and Subhash. Police seized Remdesivir and Favipiravir drugs from their possession.

Police said Ashok Kumar would procure the drugs through his contacts and would supply to needy persons through the other three accused. Inquiries revealed that they would sell one unit of Remdesivir injection for Rs 30,000, as opposed to its actual cost of Rs 5,500. They would sell Favipiravir, whose actual price is Rs 3,500, for Rs 4,000. Three Remdesivir injections and one box of Favipiravir tablets were seized from them and handed over to Kushaiguda police station.