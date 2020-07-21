Hyderabad kidney racket: Kingpin had doctors on payroll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Banjara Hills police arrested an MBA student in connection with a kidney racket, they are trying to identify city doctors involved in the racket.

D Pavan Srinivas (25), from Vanasthalipuram, duped a woman by collecting Rs 34 lakh from her on the pretext of providing a kidney donor for her ailing husband.

Police said Srinivas was in touch with some city-based doctors for information on kidney transplantation in Sri Lanka and Turkey. In return for giving out donor details, Srinivas would offer a commission to city-based doctors. Police are likely to take him into custody to get details of donors and doctors.

