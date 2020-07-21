NGT refuses to interfere in demolition of old Secretariat buildings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, the south bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to intervene in the demolition of old Secretariat buildings. The NGT, however, constituted a committee to look into the aspect of the management of debris. The NGT stated that the High Court had already given its nod for the demolition of buildings in the old Secretariat. Therefore, it could no longer intervene.

The NGT constituted a committee with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board and Telangana PCB, and experts from IIT-H to study the environmental aspects. The panel would also look into the aspects of managing the construction and demolition (C&D) debris. The Committee will submit its report within two months. The next NGT hearing has been posted to September 25. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with officials and Chennai-based architects on Tuesday. He is expected to finalise the design for the new Secretariat building.