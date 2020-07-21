Of weekend Kathak and Sunday paintings

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The coexistence of each one of us during this pandemic has made us realize the very essence of being in the present moment and accept what is. Life in 2020 did not really come with many channels to tune into. However, it did allow us to stay still and acknowledge the fact that we are all knitted together in the warp and weft of linen made by the Creator.

My life during the lockdown and the unlock phase has been exceptionally significant, and surprised me every day. One new case in my society at Gachibowli would put our entire gated community under lockdown; the news channel kept debating on the ownership of Covid-19, relatives only inquired about the increasing number of cases and deaths in and around the city, eventually leading to a depressing state of mind. Initially, this was all overwhelming, but eventually, neither the numbers nor any news mattered to me. The new me, discovered the joy of Work From Home (WFH), work from office under the essential services, mopping and sweeping in between office webinars, experimenting with new recipes, weekend online Kathak sessions and paintings on Sundays.

The new me loved spending quality time with family, going for evening walks, spending time with nature, and above all, believe in a bigger plan that is in store for each one of us. I now happily let go of all the old practices and enjoy learning the new nuances of the present time. Does that mean that I am happy being in this state? Well, Yes! Since I have realized that I can neither change, nor controlanything that is happening outside of me, I have learnt to compose my feeling towards the capricious future and perceive things in a way that keeps me in harmony with my soul. Simple gratitude, balance and positivity are the mantras of the new me.

– Khyati Naravane, CEO, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI)

(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)