STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Of weekend Kathak and Sunday paintings

Life in 2020 did not really come with many channels to tune into.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Khyati Naravane, CEO, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry. (Photo | Twitter)

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The coexistence of each one of us during this pandemic has made us realize the very essence of being in the present moment and accept what is. Life in 2020 did not really come with many channels to tune into. However, it did allow us to stay still and acknowledge the fact that we are all knitted together in the warp and weft of linen made by the Creator.

My life during the lockdown and the unlock phase has been exceptionally significant, and surprised me every day. One new case in my society at Gachibowli would put our entire gated community under lockdown; the news channel kept debating on the ownership of Covid-19, relatives only inquired about the increasing number of cases and deaths in and around the city, eventually leading to a depressing state of mind. Initially, this was all overwhelming, but eventually, neither the numbers nor any news mattered to me. The new me, discovered the joy of Work From Home (WFH), work from office under the essential services, mopping and sweeping in between office webinars, experimenting with new recipes, weekend online Kathak sessions and paintings on Sundays.

The new me loved spending quality time with family, going for evening walks, spending time with nature, and above all, believe in a bigger plan that is in store for each one of us. I now happily let go of all the old practices and enjoy learning the new nuances of the present time. Does that mean that I am happy being in this state? Well, Yes! Since I have realized that I can neither change, nor controlanything that is happening outside of me, I have learnt to compose my feeling towards the capricious future and perceive things in a way that keeps me in harmony with my soul. Simple gratitude, balance and positivity are the mantras of the new me.

– Khyati Naravane, CEO, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI)

(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khyati Naravane FTCCI
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp