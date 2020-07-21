Osmania General Hospital doctors plan one-hour daily protest for new building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors and interns at Osmania General Hospital will go on an indefinite protest from Tuesday onwards, everyday for one hour from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on the hospital premises demanding the construction of a new building in place of the century-old heritage hospital building. The Government Doctors’ Association (GDA) met at Osmania General Hospital Superintendent’s chamber to discuss an action plan.

“A final decision was made to incorporate all departments of OGH to push for demolition of the old building and construction of a new building in its place with the latest infrastructure. The GDA has called for a one-hour protest daily by faculty, Class IV staff, nursing staff and post-graduate doctors with interns from 9.30 am-10.30 am. A formal representation was given to the interim Superintendent Dr Pandu Naik for the same asking for all concerns to be immediately addressed by the Government,” said a doctor after the meeting on Monday.

Rains last week had left the heritage building flooded with knee-deep water. Patients were spotted sitting helplessly on their beds.

Cleaning staff pumped the water out after great effort. Visuals from the hospital triggered a civic and political uproar. The hospital, in the following days, witnessed visits by leaders of the ruling TRS, Congress as well as the BJP.