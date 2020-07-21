Posing as plasma donor, man duped COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old person, who duped a number of Covid-19 patients and their family members, was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Monday. The arrested person Reddy Sandeep, 25, resident of Ponugutivalasa in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, was found to be involved in several offences in Punjautta, Ramgopalpet, Banjara Hills and CCS, Hyderabad. The accused started committing offences in Visakhapatnam as he was unemployed.

He was arrested by the AP police few years ago and after being released from jail, he noticed that there is a shortage of blood donors for Covid19 patients. Taking advantage of the situation, he started browsing social networking sites to identify needy people. He would contact people over phone posing as a Covid-recovered patient, and request the victim to deposit money in his account, promising them that he would donate plasma.